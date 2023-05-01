Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 340 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,959 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $169.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 52.47%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.