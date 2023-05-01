Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,542 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of UDR worth $15,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,400,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in UDR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 387,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.66.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $56.07.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 560.02%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

