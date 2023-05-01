Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Sanmina worth $43,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $52.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.60. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.