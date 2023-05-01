Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Raised by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,311,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after purchasing an additional 110,729 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,444,000 after purchasing an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,552,000 after purchasing an additional 51,345 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.04. 685,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,027. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $146.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

