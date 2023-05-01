Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607,649 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $93,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,827,000 after acquiring an additional 456,417 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,841,000 after purchasing an additional 25,734 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,675,000 after purchasing an additional 315,112 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,571,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,553,000 after purchasing an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 72,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,249. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.77. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.13.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

