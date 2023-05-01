Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CHAU – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.22% of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHAU. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,729 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,599,000.

Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

Shares of CHAU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

About Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily CSI 300 China A Share Bull 2X Shares (CHAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges.

