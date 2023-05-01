Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Gap Up to $44.72

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.72, but opened at $46.20. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $45.60, with a volume of 404,282 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $566.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUGT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

