Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $48.04

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.04, but opened at $46.68. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $46.68, with a volume of 486 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Distribution Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Distribution Solutions Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.12. The company has a market capitalization of $995.17 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Distribution Solutions Group ( NASDAQ:DSGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.20). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $328.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $15,913,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $8,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $7,066,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $6,557,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter worth about $2,381,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the following segments: Lawson and Bolt. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

