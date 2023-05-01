DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 439.0 days.
DKSH Price Performance
DKSHF remained flat at $77.40 during midday trading on Monday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.
About DKSH
