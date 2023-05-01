DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DKSH Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DKSHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the March 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 439.0 days.

DKSH Price Performance

DKSHF remained flat at $77.40 during midday trading on Monday. DKSH has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26.

Get DKSH alerts:

About DKSH

(Get Rating)

See Also

DKSH Holding AG provides various market expansion services in Thailand, Greater China, Malaysia, Singapore, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers sourcing, marketing, sales, distribution, and after-sales services. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for DKSH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DKSH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.