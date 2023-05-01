Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 882,500 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $2,569,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,313 shares of company stock worth $15,046,595 in the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $3,823,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $88.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.62.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

