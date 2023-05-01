Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.39. The stock had a trading volume of 89,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,284. The firm has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.15.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

