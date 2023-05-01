Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Increased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,332,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 439,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,956,000 after acquiring an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.05. 284,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,551,115. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

