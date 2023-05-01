Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Short Interest Up 35.7% in April

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 928,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 633,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 742,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,598,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,725,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,653,821.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorian LPG Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

LPG stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 870,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.68. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is presently 167.68%.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

