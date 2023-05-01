Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 647,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 633,012 shares.The stock last traded at $22.36 and had previously closed at $22.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPG shares. UBS Group downgraded Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Dorian LPG Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a market cap of $887.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.11). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 39.26% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 160,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $3,524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,562,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Lycouris sold 22,304 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $491,580.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 654,304 shares of company stock worth $14,057,250 over the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jenkins Wealth purchased a new position in Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $688,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 22.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 8.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 152,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

Further Reading

