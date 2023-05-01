Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of DWMNF stock remained flat at $30.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. Dowa has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $48.93.
Dowa Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dowa (DWMNF)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.