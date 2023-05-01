Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,600 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 289,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of DWMNF stock remained flat at $30.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. Dowa has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.