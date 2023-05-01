DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.38

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.07, with a volume of 1521376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DraftKings from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,277,392.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 786,539 shares in the company, valued at $15,911,683.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $392,592.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,745,520 shares of company stock worth $33,643,171. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 12.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.2% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

