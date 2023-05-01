DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.67.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

NYSE:DTE opened at $112.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.98.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

