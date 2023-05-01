Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Insider Activity

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.88 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.