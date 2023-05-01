Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DNLMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.11) to GBX 1,150 ($14.36) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dunelm Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Investec upgraded Dunelm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,130 ($14.11) to GBX 1,240 ($15.49) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Dunelm Group Stock Up 8.8 %
OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $14.78 on Friday. Dunelm Group has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Dunelm Group Plc is a home wares retailer, which sells its products to customers through stores, over the internet and via a catalogue. The company products are sold under Dunelm, Dorma, Hotel, Spectrum, Fogarty, Tempur, Kenwood and Brabantia brands. It provides various house ware products, including bathroom ware, bedding, beds and mattresses, blinds, fabric and sewing, curtains, storage, rugs and doormats, pictures and mirrors, cushions and throws, lighting, laundry, duvets and pillows, home decor and furniture.
