Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Short Interest Up 18.5% in April

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the March 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 932,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,559,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $2,184,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock worth $669,887,270. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Dynatrace by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynatrace by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,678,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,189,000 after purchasing an additional 538,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.40. 940,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,034. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.80, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.