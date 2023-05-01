Earthstone Energy (ESTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $494.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Stock Performance

ESTE stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 811,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,286,053.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Earthstone Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 60.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 390,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,934,000 after buying an additional 147,370 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 296.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 64,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 93.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 364,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 175,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 212,172 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

