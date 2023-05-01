eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 2.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

eBay Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.61. 1,190,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,554. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.