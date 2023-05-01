eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,093 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. eBay makes up 2.0% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.
eBay Trading Down 1.8 %
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eBay Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.
About eBay
eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
