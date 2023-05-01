eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.67.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. eBay has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of eBay by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,380 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,449,555 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $267,463,000 after buying an additional 1,947,586 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,225,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $341,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,846 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

