eCash (XEC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.94 Million

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. eCash has a total market capitalization of $560.05 million and $4.94 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eCash has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,208.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00412093 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00116718 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026630 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000508 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,375,767,173,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
