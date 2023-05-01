EcoSynthetix (ECO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.62 million for the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%.

Get EcoSynthetix alerts:

EcoSynthetix Stock Performance

ECO stock opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$179.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.84. EcoSynthetix has a one year low of C$2.92 and a one year high of C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 13.18.

About EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EcoSynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EcoSynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.