Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 11,311 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 249.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $135.90. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

