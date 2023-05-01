Edge Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.03.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

