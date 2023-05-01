Edge Capital Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 280,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

