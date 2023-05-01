Edge Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 338.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock worth $1,931,634. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $377.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.94 and its 200-day moving average is $345.86. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

