Edge Capital Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,949,000 after buying an additional 19,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,477.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,250.01 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,693.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,076.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

