Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,983,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 582,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $202,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

Mastercard stock opened at $380.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

