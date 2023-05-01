Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ stock opened at $83.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.45. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

