Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Hits $1.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $23.30 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

