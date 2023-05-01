Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,617 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,299,000 after buying an additional 8,596,097 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.47. The company had a trading volume of 839,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,559,399. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

