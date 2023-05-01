Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 539 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for about 1.5% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 2.1 %

Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.53. 166,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,505. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 80.17% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.47.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

