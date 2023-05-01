Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1,053.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,266 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerville Kurt F increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,256,671. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of KO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.63. 3,051,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,150,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $279.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

