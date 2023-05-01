Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,969 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,233,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,121,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,382,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,605 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE VZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.76. 6,906,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,993,045. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $52.18. The company has a market capitalization of $162.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.