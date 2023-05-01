Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,292 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 590,905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 339,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,179,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 202,105 shares during the period.

BTZ traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.30. 127,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,868. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

