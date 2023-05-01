Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.82.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.60. 675,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,768. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.56, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 762.50%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

