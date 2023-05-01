Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 6,056 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of T traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,370,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,047,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

