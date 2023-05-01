Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) SVP Sells $1,069,944.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW opened at $87.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $110.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

