Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

NYSE EW opened at $87.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock worth $8,819,677. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

See Also

