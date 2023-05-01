Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EW. UBS Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $87.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.39. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $110.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,673,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total value of $1,069,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,677. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

