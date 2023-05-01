Egerton Capital UK LLP Has $436.95 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 3.8% of Egerton Capital UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Egerton Capital UK LLP owned 0.56% of Booking worth $436,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $146,280,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 619.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 78,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after acquiring an additional 67,958 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 270.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 76,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,229,000 after acquiring an additional 55,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,686.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,564.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,255.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,005,408. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

