Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Stake Lifted by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 1.2% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.49. 1,153,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,734. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

