Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $45.76 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003498 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010203 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,944,888,072 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.