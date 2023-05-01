Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $20.92 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

ESI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ESI opened at $18.15 on Monday. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

