Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Washburn Capital Management Inc.

Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.8% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 758,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,086,000 after purchasing an additional 613,764 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.68. The company had a trading volume of 494,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $283.00 and a twelve month high of $404.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day moving average is $351.21.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $375.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.