ELIS Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. ELIS has a market capitalization of $30.00 million and approximately $63.39 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.14984954 USD and is up 1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $307.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

