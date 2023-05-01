Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Holdings Increased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,275 shares during the period. Ellington Financial accounts for approximately 2.0% of AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,914,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,734,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 516,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.55.

Ellington Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of EFC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. 179,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,548. Ellington Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 41.89 and a current ratio of 41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $852.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 49.88%. Research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.87%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ellington Financial, Inc engages in the provision of investment services. It operates through the Investment Portfolio and Longbridge segments. The Investment Portfolio segment is focused on investing in a diverse array of financial assets, which includes residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.